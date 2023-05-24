Charles Drew High School recently celebrated its graduating seniors with its annual College Decision Day. Graduating seniors who had made definitive choices for life after high school stood before the entire population of Drew underclassmen, signing certificates proclaiming that choice.
Drew High School celebrates College Decision Day
- Special Photos
