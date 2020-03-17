MORROW—Clayton County now has a drive-through specimen collection site for people whose doctors refer them for COVID-19 testing.
About half a dozen Clayton County Police cars are guarding the "point of collection" site in the parking lot of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Mt. Zion, 2201 Mt. Zion Pkwy. A patrol car and orange cones in the right-hand lane let drivers know to get over to the left. Passersby can see several white pop-up tents behind yellow caution tape.
However, this is not like a fast-food drive-through. It is not open to just anybody who shows up. It is only for those patients whose doctors have sent them there for COVID-19 testing.
Clayton County Health District spokesman Vincent Parris said police officers know who is supposed to be there before patients arrive. As of press time, four people had been sent through for testing since the site opened Monday, March 16: one on Monday and three on Tuesday.
Results are not instantaneous, Parris said, noting that it takes several days for test results to come back.
Georgia Department of Public Health staffers have been running the site but Clayton County Board of Health employees are set to take over the site on Wednesday, March 18.
As of press time, some factors that might make a patient eligible for COVID-19 testing include:
• fever and/or symptoms of acute respiratory illness (e.g., cough, difficulty breathing);
• hospitalized patients who have signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 in order to inform decisions related to infection control;
• Older adults or people with chronic medical conditions and/or an immunocompromised state that may put them at higher risk, such as diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung or kidney disease, coonditions requiring immunosuppressive drugs;
• People, including healthcare personnel, who have had close contact in the previous 14 days with a known or suspected COVID-19 patient, or who have a history of travel from affected geographic areas within 14 days of their first symptoms.
• Other epidemiological factors, such as living in an area with documented COVID-19 cases and known community transmission.
Any one of these factors by itself does not necessarily mean a patient will or should be tested. For example, doctors may consider other tests to rule out influenza or other respiratory illnesses.
You may have COVID-19 for 2 to 14 days without knowing it. If you develop fever, cough, and shortness of breath, contact your doctor by phone right away.
If you develop emergency COVID-19 symptoms, such as:
- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
seek medical help immediately by phone. Do not go to emergency rooms without calling in first. This gives the ER time to prepare for your arrival.
Learn about COVID-19 symptoms at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html
For the latest Centers for Diease Control and Prevention guidance on who doctors should test, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/clinical-criteria.html
