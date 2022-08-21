Driver arrested in wrong-way crash that killed 5 people in Miami-Dade County, Florida Highway Patrol says

Five people were killed early on August 20 in Miami-Dade County, Florida, after a driver traveling the wrong way collided with another car head-on.

A man has been arrested in the death of five people -- all younger than 25 -- who were killed in a wrong-way car crash early Saturday morning in Miami-Dade County, Florida, officials say.

Maiky Simeon, 30, was arrested on several counts of vehicular homicide, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

