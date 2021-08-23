JONESBORO — Clayton County police are investigation a one-car accident that resulted in the death of the vehicle’s driver Sunday night.
Brandon Richardson, 20, died when he lost control of his car while turning right off Tara Boulevard onto Ga. Highway 138. Police said he collided with the crosswalk traffic control device causing his vehicle to flip several times.
Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services extracted Richardson from his vehicle and transported him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
