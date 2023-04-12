Drug Take Back Day set for April 22

As part of the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the Jonesboro Police Department is hosting a local event Saturday, April 22.
The local drug take back day is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jonesboro City Center, 1859 City Center Way, Jonesboro 30236.
