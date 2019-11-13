TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department says an overnight fire sparked by an e-scooter charging station caused $75,000 in damages to a Tallahassee shopping plaza.
On Tuesday around 9:20 P.M., a person noticed smoke coming from the shopping plaza in the 1100 block of South Adams Street and called 911 to report it.
Units from stations 1 and 3 responded to the area and found the smoke coming from the building. Crews forced their way into the establishment and extinguished the fire.
Because of the large amount of smoke inside the building, crews had to go on top of the building and cut a hole in the roof to ventilate the smoke and heat out of the structure.
The cause of the fire was determined to be from a battery charging station for electric scooters. No injuries were reported on scene, and damages are estimated to be at $75,000.