JONESBORO — Early voting for the Jan. 5 general election runoff will begin on Dec. 14 and run through Dec. 31.
The last day to register to vote in the runoff is Dec. 7. To register or check your voter registration status, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Voting times are as follows:
• Dec. 14-18 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Dec. 19 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Dec. 21-23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Dec. 28-31 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Advanced voting will be held at the following locations:
• Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road in Rex
• Elections and Registration, 121 S. McDonough St. in Jonesboro
• J. Charley Griswell Senior Center, 2300 Ga. Highway 138 in Jonesboro
• Lee Headquarters Library, 865 Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro
• Morrow Municipal Complex, 1500 Morrow Road in Morrow
• South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road in Hampton
• Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center, 1475 East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale
For more information, visit www.claytonelections.com.
