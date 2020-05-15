JONESBORO — Early voting for the presidential preference and the general primary election begins on May 18.
The elections were delayed from March 24 and May 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The primary election day is set for June 9, with the general election on Nov. 3. Runoff elections will be held on Aug. 11.
Election officials noted that due to the pandemic wait times to vote may increase due to social distancing and sanitation requirements.
The following locations will be open for early voting:
• Elections & Registration Office, second floor, 121 S. McDonough St. in Jonesboro
May 18-22 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 26-29 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 30 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 31 — noon to 5 p.m.
June 1-5 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road in Hampton
May 18-22 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 26-29 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 30 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 31 — noon to 5 p.m.
June 1-5 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road in Rex
May 18-22 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 26-29 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 30 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 31 — noon to 5 p.m.
June 1-5 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center, 1475 East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale
May 18-22 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 26-29 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 30 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 31 — noon to 5 p.m.
June 1-5 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lee Headquarters Library, 865 Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro
May 18-22 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 26-29 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 30 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 31 — noon to 5 p.m.
June 1-5 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Morrow Municipal Complex, 1500 Morrow Road in Morrow
May 18-22 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 26-29 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 30 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 31 — noon to 5 p.m.
June 1-5 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To see a sample ballot, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/. Residents can check their absentee ballot status on the site as well.
For more information about Clayton County elections, visit www.claytoncountyga.gov.
