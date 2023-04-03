JONESBORO — Early voting for the April 18 special election runoff for Clayton County sheriff begins April 10 at five locations throughout the county.
The election went to a runoff after the March 21 special election to determine who will serve the remainder of former Sheriff Victor Hill’s term through December 2024.
Last month, Hill was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison on civil rights violations.
In the five-candidate field, the top two candidates were Interim Sheriff Levon Allen and Clarence Cox. Allen received the most votes but did not get more than 50%, sending the election to a runoff between Allen and Cox.
Allen snagged 7,712 votes (46.96%) while Clarence Cox received 4,706 votes (28.6%).
Chris Storey was third with 2,600 votes, Dwayne Fabian was fourth with 862 votes, and Terry Evans fifth with 544 votes.
Early voting runs April 10 to 14 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
♦ Elections and Registration Office (121 S. McDonough St., Jonesboro 30236).
♦ Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center (3499 Rex Road, Rex 30273).
♦ South Clayton Recreation Center (1837 McDonough Road, Hampton 30228).
♦ Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center (1475 E. Fayetteville Road, Riverdale 30274).
♦ Morrow City Hall (1500 Morrow Road, Morrow 30260).
The runoff election is April 18 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voter turnout in the March 21 special election was 8.89% with 16,441 casting votes out of 184,932 registered voters.
For more information, visit the Clayton County Elections and Registration Office website at www.claytonelections.com or call 770-477-3372. Find your election day polling location at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.