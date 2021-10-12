JONESBORO — Advanced voting for the Board of Commission District 1 special election runoff has begun.

District 1 voters can cast their ballots early for the Oct. 19 election Oct. 12-15 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

• Elections & Registration Office, 121 South McDonough St. in Jonesboro

• Morrow City Hall, 1500 Morrow Road in Morrow

• Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road in Rex

• Forest Park Senior Center, 5087 Park Ave. in Forest Park

The runoff became necessary when none of the 10 candidates for the seat captured more than 50% of the vote during the Sept. 21 special election.

Residents will choose between the top two vote getters — Alieka Anderson and Alaina Reeves. The winner will serve the remainder of Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory's term through Dec. 21, 2022. Gregory died in May.

To find your Oct. 19 polling location, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.