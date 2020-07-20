JONESBORO — Early voting for the Aug. 11 runoff election has begun.
Voters will choose between incumbent Judy Johnson or Sabrina Hill to represent District 7 on the Clayton County Board of Education.
In-person early voting will be held at the Forest Park Branch Library, 4812 West St. in Forest Park through July 31, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 3-7 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters using an absentee ballot can drop off their ballot at the Clayton County Board of Elections and Registration, 121 S. McDonough St. in Jonesboro. The ballot box is located on the side of the courthouse near handicap parking.
Voting on Aug. 11 will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Board of Elections and Registration office.
For more information, visit www.claytonelections.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.