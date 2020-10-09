JONESBORO — Early voting has begun in Clayton County for the Nov. 3 General Election.
Clayton County offers six locations to cast a ballot early.
• Elections & Registration Office, 2nd Floor, 121 S. McDonough St. in Jonesboro
• Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road, Rex
• Headquarters Library, 865 Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro
• Morrow Municipal Complex, 1500 Morrow Road, Morrow
• South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road, Hampton
• Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center, 1475 East Fayetteville Road, Riverdale
The following are times and dates for early voting.
• Monday-Friday, Oct. 12-16, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Monday-Friday, Oct. 19-23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 25, noon to 5 p.m.
• Monday-Friday, Oct. 26-30, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If voters chose to vote via absentee, ballots can be dropped off until 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 outside the Board of Elections & Registration office at 121 S. McDonough St. in Jonesboro.
For more information, visit www.claytonelections.com. To check your voter registration statues, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
