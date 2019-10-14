JONESBORO—Early voting is underway in several Clayton County municipalities.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, elections officials reported light turnout:
Forest Park: 0
Jonesboro: 11
Riverdale: 7
Morrow: 3
College Park: 0
Ballot Measures
Issues on city ballots include proposals for granting city tax breaks to order fulfillment warehouses in Forest Park, package liquor sales in the city of Jonesboro, and moving up Sunday brunch alcohol sales to 11 a.m. in Morrow.
Here is the language included on the ballots:
Forest Park
"For the purposes of attracting new jobs and investments, shall the City of Forest Park be authorized to provide a 'fulfillment center' Freeport Exemption to the ad valorem taxation of the following: stock in trade of a fulfillment center which, on January 1, are stored in a fulfillment center and which are made available to remote purchasers who may make such purchases by electronic, Internet, telephonic, or other remote means, and where such stock in trade of a fulfullment center will be shipped from the fulfillment center and delivered to the purchaser at a location other than the location of the fulfillment center, as permitted by O.C.G.A. § 48-5-48.2?"
Jonesboro
"Shall the issuance of licenses for package sale of distilled spirits be approved."
Morrow
"Shall the governing authority of the City of Morrow be authorized to permit and regulate Sunday sales of distilled spirits or alcoholic beverages for beverage purposes by the drink from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.?"
Morrow also has a non-binding referendum on the ballot, which asks whether voters want to lower the $60,000 homestead exemption for sales tax purposes:
"Should the governing authority of the City of Morrow seek a reduction in the $60,000.00 homestead exemption from City of Morrow ad valorem taxes for city purposes?"
Candidates:
Here are the candidates on the ballot in each city:
Jonesboro
Mayor
Joy B. Day (I)
Alfred Dixon (write-in)
Jarrett Miller
Dixon was qualified, then disqualified, and his name no longer appears on the ballot. Dixon has appealed his disqualification to Superior Court and is asking his supporters for a write-in in the mayor's race.
Miller was told he had missed the qualifying date, appealed to Superior Court, and a judge ordered his name be placed on the ballot.
City Council (3 at-large seats)
Joel Aviles
Cameron Dixon
Helen Meadows
Tracey Messick
Donya Sartor
Ed Wise (I)
Forest Park
City Council Ward 3
Sandra J. Bagley (I)
Hector Gutierrez
City Council Ward 4
Latresa Akins-Wells (I)
Yasmin Julio
City Council Ward 5
Allan Mears (I)
Jemila Ward
Morrow
Mayor
Bonita Crawford
Jeff DeTar (I)
John Lampl
Council Post 2
Jeanell Bridges (I)
Van T. Tran
Council Post 4
Larry Ferguson (I)
Gilda White Hutcheson
Khoa Vuong
Riverdale
College Park
Mayor
John Ernest Duke
Ronald (Ron) Fears
Pamela Gay
Kaseem Ladipo
Jack Patterson Longingo (I)
Bianca Motley Broom
City Council Ward 3
Ken Allen
Sharronda Cody Boyd
Unopposed
Neither Lake City nor Lovejoy will hold municipal elections this year, as the existing officeholders were the only ones to qualify and ran unopposed. Those incumbents include:
Lake City
• Mayor: Ron Dodson
• City Council: Chyna Kyles
• City Council: Chris Craven
Lovejoy
Lovejoy only saw one new elected official who ran unopposed, Roseanette Kirby for City Council Post I. Here are those who will hold Lovejoy's elected positions:
• Mayor: Bobby Cartwright (I)
• City Council Post I: Roseanette Kirby
• City Council Post II: Marci Fluellyn (I)
• City Council Post III: Rebekah Holland Wright (I)
• City Council Post IV: Mary Ann Carp (I)
Early Voting Poll Locations and Times
Here is a list of early voting dates, times and locations by municipality:
Jonesboro
City Hall, 124 North Ave. (rear entrance)
Early voting: Oct. 14-18, Oct. 21-25, Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
No Saturday voting
Forest Park
City Hall, 745 Forest Pkwy., in the lobby
Early voting: Oct. 14-18, Oct. 21-25, Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday voting: Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Morrow
City of Morrow Municipal Complex, 1500 Morrow Rd. (corner of Jonesboro Road)
Oct. 14-18, Oct. 21-25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday voting: Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Riverdale
6690 Church St. (Government Annex across the street from the Post Office)
Early voting: Oct. 14-18, Oct. 21-25, Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday voting: Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
College Park (Ward 3, Clayton County)
College Park residents of Clayton County can vote early in any of these three locations:
• College Park Fire Station #3, 5131 W. Fayetteville Rd.
• Clayton County Elections and Registration Office, 121 S. McDonough St., Jonesboro (Historic Courthouse, 2nd floor)
• City of Morrow Municipal Complex, 1500 Morrow Rd. (corner of Jonesboro Road)
Early voting (Clayton): Oct. 14-18, Oct. 21-25, Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday voting (Clayton and Fulton): Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information or clarification about early voting, contact the Clayton County Elections and Registration Office at (770) 477-3372.