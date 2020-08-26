JONESBORO — Arts Clayton Gallery has an eclectic variety of art and memorabilia on display.
In the Allen Vigil Ford Gallery, the show “In this Together,” allows visitors to see how member artists have used their time since the start of the pandemic.
The Feature Gallery exhibit shows off Jonesboro resident Ralph Zellem’s collection of Wizard of Oz memorabilia, from signed works to a replica of the famous ruby slippers. Other pieces include signed photographs from Marilyn Monroe, James Dean and Bob Marley.
Artist Renee Crouser, winner of the 2020 Juried Art Competition, reveals the scope of her talent in her solo exhibit in the Open Studio.
Courtney Hurst, art services manager, said Arts Clayton is proud to host so many different kinds of artworks from so many talented artists.
“We’re excited for people to come and experience what we have to offer," she said. “There’s a lot here for people to see.”
The shows will be on display through Sept. 24. Arts Clayton is located 136 South Main St. in Jonesboro. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For more information about the gallery, visit www.artsclayton.org.
