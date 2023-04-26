Economic Development Week to kick off with event at Gillem Logistics Center

Clayton County Department of Economic Development is celebrating Economic Development Week May 8 to 12.
This year's theme is Clayton the Great.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Clayton County Department of Economic Development is celebrating Economic Development Week May 8 to 12.
This year's theme is Clayton the Great.
Residents, employees, and business owners are invited to the kickoff event May 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 pm. at the Gillem Logistics Center, 2145 Anvil Block Road, Forest Park 30294.
The Gillem Logistics Center is home to global companies like Amazon, Boeing, Kuehne & Nagel, Cummin, HD Supply, and more.
"We are shining the spotlight on the economic impact that industrial development has on our community in terms of tax base, jobs, and supply chain domestically and beyond," said Economic Development Officer Erica Rocker. "We look forward to celebrating Economic Development Week with the Clayton County Board of Commissioners and our partners, the city of Forest Park and Robinson Weeks.
Several activities are planned — including a MARTA virtual train car, work force development truck, games, giveaways, and a salute to 15 years of progress and economic development at Gillem Logistics Center.
"We celebrate and appreciate the businesses that have invested in Clayton County and those that may see us as their future home," said Clayton County Chief Operations Officer Detrick Stanford. Our goal is to have a positive stance of being "pro business" by employing economic strategies that attract the best to our region and County."
Register for the kickoff event at https://claytoncountyindustrialblockpartykickoff.eventbrite.com.
Other events are planned throughout the week, including a Small Business Open House May 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clayton County International Park Lakeview Event Center, 2300 Ga. Highway 138 SE, Jonesboro.
Register for the open house at https://claytoncountysmallbusinessopenhouse.eventbrite.com.
For more information, call 770-473-5948.
Scenes from the Monster Jam at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton on April 23, 2023. (Photos: Dave Quick) Click for more.PHOTOS: Monster Jam at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.