JONESBORO — An elderly woman kidnapped Wednesday afternoon from the Lucky Food Mart in Jonesboro has been found.
According to Clayton County police, Shirley McCurry, 86, was sitting in a gray 2016 Nissan Rogue when Taron Williams, 33, allegedly stole the car with her inside.
Hours later, McCurry was located at a restaurant on Howell Mill Road in Atlanta.
The stolen vehicle was also found at the restaurant. When Williams returned to the car, Dekalb County police arrested him.
Williams has been charged with kidnapping and felony theft by taking - motor vehicle.
In a statement, Clayton police said they were grateful for the help to catch Wililams.
“The CCPD would like to express our utmost gratitude for the public’s assistance and of the assistance from our law enforcement partners.”
Williams remains behind bars.