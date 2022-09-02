The autopsy report for Elijah McClain, an unarmed Black man who died after a struggle with police in Colorado, was changed in response to new evidence from a grand jury investigation, Adams County Chief Coroner Monica Broncucia-Jordan confirmed on Friday.

However, she said she cannot release the amended report because of a court order and oath she was required to take in January 2021, which bars her from revealing any information from the grand jury.

