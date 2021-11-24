JONESBORO — Elite Scholars Academy is among eight schools in the state to receive the 2021 National Blue Ribbon recognition by the U.S. Department of Education.
“Congratulations to Georgia’s 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools!” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “The students, teachers, staff, and families of these schools have worked tirelessly, particularly during the last year and a half, and their efforts are paying off in increased achievement for students. I am so proud of each of them as they receive this well-deserved national recognition.”
Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. USED invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education.
