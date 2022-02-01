JONESBORO — Elite Scholars Academy has been named a 2022 School of Distinction National Magnet School of Excellence by the Magnet Schools of America.
“We are extremely proud of Elite Scholars Academy, under the leadership of Dr. Shonda Shaw, for attaining yet another distinguished honor,” said Superintendent Dr. Morcease J. Beasley. “By earning this distinction, Elite Scholars Academy continues to redefine excellence within our school system and showcases our ongoing commitment to, not only high performance but, our objective of providing students with every opportunity to be successful, competitive graduates of Clayton County Public Schools. I commend Dr. Shaw, as well as the Department of Fine Arts and School Choice on a job well done.”
To receive a national excellence award, members of Magnet Schools of America must submit a detailed application that is scored by a panel of educators. These schools are judged and scored on their demonstrated ability to raise student academic achievement, promote racial and socioeconomic diversity, as well as provide integrated curricula and instruction. In addition, these schools must create strong family and community partnerships that enhance the school’s magnet theme.
As part of this recognition, Shaw will receive a Magnet School of Excellence Award on behalf of the school during an awards ceremony held during Magnet Schools of America’s 39th National Conference hosted by Clark County School District in Clark County, Nevada, April 18-22, 2022.
For more information about the national merit awards program, visit www.magnet.edu.
