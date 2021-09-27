JONESBORO — Elite Scholars Academy has been named a National Blue Ribbon School and recognized as exemplary high performing school by the U.S. Secretary of Education.

The school previously earned the honor in 2014. The exemplary designation recognizes schools that are the highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or national tests.

“We are honored, humbled, and grateful for this distinguished award.” said Dr. Shonda Shaw, ESA principal. “I am so proud of the hard work of our staff, students and the ESA school community, and for the support of the Clayton County Public Schools district.”

Superintendent Morecease J. Beasley said the distinction is especially meaningful in light of the pandemic’s impact on teaching and learning.

“Clearly Elite Scholars Academy is a marvelous school and all those associated with it are outstanding examples of our commitment to high performance,” he said. “I join with the Clayton County Board of Education and with all our students, our staff and our administrators in commending Elite Scholars Academy for earning this tremendous recognition.”

Elite Scholars Academy will be formally recognized during the 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony Nov. 4-5 in Washington D.C.

Clayton County’s Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts was also recognized in 2020 as a Blue Ribbon school.