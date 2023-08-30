Elite Scholars Academy teacher wins Charles “Coach” Cooper Scholarship

JONESBORO — Elite Scholars Academy teacher LaQuisha Mishae Smith recently was named the winner of the Charles “Coach” Cooper Scholarship awarded by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) Foundation.
The $1,000 scholarship is awarded through the PAGE Foundation to a PAGE member pursuing an advanced degree in science.
She is pursuing an Ed.S. in biology at the University of West Georgia.
The Charles “Coach” Cooper Scholarship was established as an endowed scholarship through the generosity of Coach Cooper’s widow Jean Cooper.
Cooper was a well-known and outstanding educator and coach.
“PAGE and the PAGE Foundation are honored to be able to offer this scholarship in Mr. Cooper’s chosen field in an effort to help other educators advance their knowledge in the area of science,” PAGE Executive Director Craig Harper said.
