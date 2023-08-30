Elite Scholars Academy teacher wins Charles “Coach” Cooper Scholarship

LaQuisha Mishae Smith

JONESBORO — Elite Scholars Academy teacher LaQuisha Mishae Smith recently was named the winner of the Charles “Coach” Cooper Scholarship awarded by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) Foundation.

The $1,000 scholarship is awarded through the PAGE Foundation to a PAGE member pursuing an advanced degree in science.

