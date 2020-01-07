JONESBORO — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has determined the cause of death of an Elite Scholars Academy student-athlete.
On Aug. 13, 2019, Imani Bell, 16, collapsed at the school while participating in a basketball practice outdoors on one of the hottest days of the year.
The GBI medical examiner stated that Bell died as a result of “hyperthermia and rhabdomyolysis during physical exertion with high ambient temperature. The circumstances leading up to her cardiac arrest and death were consistent with a hyperthermia death.”
Hyperthermia is a “dangerously overheated body, usually in response to prolonged, hot, humid weather,” according to the Mayo Clinic.
Rhabdomyolysis is defined by the American Family Physician website as a “life-threatening syndrome resulting from the breakdown of skeletal muscle fibers.”
According to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, the temperature reached 99 degrees at 3:21 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2019. The autopsy report notes that Bell and other basketball players began exercising outside at about 4:40 p.m.
As stated on the report, Bell and seven other students were told to run 1 mile, followed by exercises, a hill run and a run of the steps at the field. Bell was reportedly struggling on the last lap of the run and walked the stairs with “physical assistance” from a coach. It was at the top of the steps she collapsed.
“The adults began to pour ice water on her at the steps after she went down, as Ms. Bell did not respond. She was unresponsive, incoherent, breathing, her eyes were partly open, and she tried to pull herself up by grabbing the railing. She continued to be unresponsive and was moaning, and the ambulance was called,” the report states.
Bell collapsed at 5:54 p.m. and was taken inside at 5:55 p.m. The paramedics arrived at 6 p.m. On the way to the hospital, Bell became pulseless and CPR was started. Following her arrival at Southern Regional Medical Center at 6:28 p.m., she went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m.
The autopsy noted there was “no clear evidence of a natural disease process to explain the death, including no clear evidence of heart disease.”
The 11th-grader played varsity basketball at Elite Scholars. She also ran track and field for the school. While the cause of her death has been determined, it’s still unclear why the basketball team was outside when the heat index was between 101-103 degrees or why they were practicing so early in the school year.
The Georgia High School Association, of which Elite Scholars Academy is a member, states that when the temperature is 92 degrees or above there should be “no outdoor workouts. Delay practice until a cooler (Wetbulb Global Temperature) level is reached.”
The WBGT is a measure of heat stress in direct sunlight.
Additionally, other GHSA rules may have also been broken by just holding a basketball practice so early in the year.
On their calendar, the association states the earliest date for basketball practice to begin was Oct. 21, 2019.
The autopsy report noted that the basketball coach, a lay coach and a parent volunteer were outside with students during practice and providing students with water.
Bell had hoped to play basketball at Stanford University. Instead her family mourned her loss with a community vigil and celebrated her life before laying her to rest in Atlanta.