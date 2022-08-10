ELLENWOOD — An argument between roommates has left one man dead and another in jail for his murder.
According to Clayton County police, on Aug. 5 in Ellenwood Justin Bryant, 44, called dispatch and reported he’d killed his roommate, Edward Gallaher.
Officer found Gallaher, 66, dead from multiple stab wounds in the basement of a home on Old Grant Road.
Police took Bryant into custody after locating him in the woods near the home.
Bryant has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
He remains in the Clayton County Jail.
