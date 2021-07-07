ELLENWOOD — ARAC Roof It Forward installed a new roof for U.S. Army veteran Ronald Johnson Tuesday, July 6, as part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project.

Johnson, who lives on County Line Road in Ellenwood, served 13 years in the U.S. Army. He started out as a storage specialist and then trained as a small engines and diesel tech. He was stationed in Fort Jackson, Fort Bennett, Fort Hood and deployed to the Canal Zone and Germany. He was injured and retired from active duty but then re-enlisted as a reservist. He still undergoes therapy for his injuries.

He and his wife have four children and 15 grandchildren.

ARAC Roof It Forward installed the new roof on the home that was built by Johnson’s grandfather in 1955. According to Johnson, his grandfather purchased 10 acres of land and built four houses for family members as they could afford it. His mother was able to purchase a home from the grandfather, and he purchased it from his mother. Although the property has since been divided up, there are still three houses left that are owned by family members.

Johnson said he has addressed some of the issues with his home over the years, such as windows, replacing a water heater and HVAC; however, he reached out to Habitat DeKalb for assistance with his leaking roof and a sump pump to control water coming into his basement.

Habitat. DeKalb partnered with ARAC Roof It Forward, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing contractor, to make the new roof possible.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 275 military members have received new roofs.