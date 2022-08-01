The Elmo 2 Fire in western Montana has burned 12,975 acres, according to Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7.
The fire grew just over 2,000 acres on Sunday and is still 0% contained, incident commander John Thompson said in a news release Monday.
Thompson says winds are expected to reach 10-14 mph Monday, with wind gusts expected to reach up to 25 mph.
On Friday, the reservation raised the fire danger level to "very high" and residents are being asked to exercise caution.
Meanwhile, pre-evacuation orders are in place for some residents in the fire zone, Thompson said.
At least one state park, Lake Mary Ronan State Park, remains closed after flames threatened the area over the weekend, according to Montana Fire, Wildlife & Parks.
