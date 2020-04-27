JONESBORO - The Development Authority of Clayton County has approved a $2,500 one-time small business grant for unincorporated Clayton County small businesses that have maintained licenses for 2019 and 2020.
DACC, whose purpose is to promote trade, commerce, industry, and employment opportunities for the public good, has formulated the “Clayton Strong Business Task Force” committee.
Due to COVID-19, the newly created committee is tasked with reviewing grant applications, whose sole purpose is to allocate funds to Clayton County unincorporated small businesses that meet qualifying factors; less than 25 employees, need for payroll assistance, rent, delivery of goods to customers, changing of business models, etc.
Applicants are encouraged to visit www.InvestClayton.com to complete an application and to view guidelines. Once an application is received, the committee reserves the right to approve requests - granting funds in the amount it deems appropriate based on the application and needs assessment up to $2,500. In addition, the committee adheres to guidelines and reserves the right to deny funding.
Applications will be accepted through May 8 or until funds have been depleted.
