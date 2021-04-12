JONESBORO — The city of Jonesboro has planned three events to celebrate the new Broad Street Plaza located in the city's historic downtown district.
The first, a Sip & Paint event, will be held on April 28 at 6:30 p.m. For two hours, participants will get a chance to mingle, sip on wine or punch while painting their very own masterpiece. The cost is $40 per person and includes all art supplies and drinks. Face masks are required and temperature checks will be performed. To purchase a ticket, call City Hall at 770-478-3800 or email events@jonesboroga.com.
On April 30, starting at 7 p.m. the city will host a “soft opening” Jazz Night at the Broad Street Plaza. The evening will include jazz from several artists and a catered meal by Nouveau. Guests can choose from seafood and grits, jerk chicken with mac and cheese or beans or Southern fried catfish and grits. A drink vendor will be on site. Guests are asked to wear white and decorate their tables. Cash prizes will be awarded for the best looking table and best dressed. Tickets are $65 per person. This is a seated event at tables of six. Those who do not purchase a whole table will be seated with others. To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/jazz-on-broad--tickets-149191390465.
For more information, call City Hall at 770-478-3800.
Finally, on March 1, the city will host a Jonesboro Pop Up Shop. Vendors are invited to take part in the event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each vendor is allowed a 10x10 ft. space or 10x20 ft. space. Spaces are first-come, first serve. Vendors are responsible for collecting payment for their items sold. Each vendor is responsible for their own setup and takedown, including tables, tents, etc. Setup is 7:30– 8:30 a.m. on the day of the event. Vendors must be ready to open by 9 a.m. Take-down begins at 2 p.m. Each booth must have someone working it from open to close. The cost is $50 for retail vendors, $75 for food and $25 for Farmer’s Market vendors.
To apply, visit https://form.jotform.com/210905677937164.
