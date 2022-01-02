Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern DeKalb, northern Fayette, southeastern Carroll, southeastern Douglas, south central Gwinnett, north central Heard, northwestern Coweta, Fulton and northern Clayton Counties through 545 AM EST... At 514 AM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Atlantic Station to Lowell, and moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include... Atlanta, Decatur, Fayetteville, Jonesboro, Peachtree City, East Point, Union City, Forest Park, Riverdale, College Park, Fairburn, Clarkston, Tyrone, Morrow, Hapeville, Stone Mountain, Palmetto, Avondale Estates, Lake City and Lithonia. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH