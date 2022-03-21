JONESBORO — Clayton County residents were dancing in the streets in celebration of St. Patrick's Day in Jonesboro's Historic District Thursday.
Held on the city's Main Street, the festival featured food trucks, games like Connect Four and Cornhole, and a live DJ who encouraged everyone to do the Wobble dance together.
The whole of Jonesboro was just a little Irish wearing green shamrocks and experiencing the luck of the day with friends and family.
