Exponential: To understand COVID-19 spread, look at 355 percent increase in Clayton, 416 percent increase in Henry last week

JONESBORO—The twice-daily case count from the Georgia Department of Public Health is a small shock right now for many people and of no real interest to others who hope to shut out reality. If it's only a few cases, people rationalize, it doesn't really affect me and mine. I can feel safe.
Don't get comfortable. COVID-19 is just getting started.
As of March 26 at 1:24 p.m., Clayton County had 32 known cases of people with COVID-19 and one person who had died of it. In a county of an estimated 280,006 people (according to the last Census estimate in 2016), that doesn't sound like many. One in 10,000 seems like pretty safe odds, one might think before heading to the grocery store.
The number to watch is the percentage change over the previous 24 hours. You won't find that on the twice-daily GDPH COVID-19 counts. You will find the numbers to figure out the change on the Georgia Emergency Management Association's Situation Report — "sitrep" for short. (You'll still have to do the math.)
The latest GEMA Situation Report shows that, as of March 26 at 1:24 p.m., Clayton County had 32 known cases, with 10 new ones since the previous day.
That's an increase of 45.45 percent—overnight.
Then the 7 p.m. numbers came out on Friday, March 27.
Clayton County had 21 new cases for a total of 53 known cases.
That's a 65.625 percent increase in known cases in just one day.
Without widespread testing, there's no way to tell how many other people are already infected until they get sick, too. The CDC says symptoms take two days to two weeks from the time of exposure to develop. Meanwhile, one person comes in contact with numerous others, and they each come in contact with numerous others, and so on. That's why county and local governments all over Georgia and the nation are imposing stay-at-home orders.
In the past week, from March 20 to 26, Clayton County saw more than a 355 percent increase in known cases. (Henry County had more than a 416 percent increase in known cases during that time.)
• as long as one person in Clayton County is infected;
• and that person keeps making contact with family, neighbors, cashiers, whomever;
• and other people in Clayton County are not infected;
the disease will keep spreading, and every time it attacks a new person, the process begins all over again.
You can't tell who's infected just by looking at them, either. Someone can be carrying the virus but not yet showing any symptoms like a dry cough or fever.
But what about testing? What if you can't get a test?
Try c19check.com , a brand-new online symptom checker from Emory University and Vital Software, Inc., which walks you through some questions and makes a recommendation for what to do next.
If you're old enough to remember the beginning of the AIDS crisis (which continues to this day), two things contributed to its spread: not knowing that you were infected and continuing to exchange bodily fluids with other people.
Essentially, that's the same problem with COVID-19, except that the virus spreads far more quickly and you don't have to have sex, share a needle, or get a transfusion to pick up COVID-19.
According to the CDC, you cannot get HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, from the air or from shared surfaces like toilet seats.
However, you definitely can get COVID-19, the virus that often leads to pneumonia, permanently-scarred lungs and even death, by breathing in whatever droplets are hanging around in the air or by touching droplets on a surface (keypad, countertop, handle, whatever) and transferring them to your eyes, nose or mouth.
That's why public health officials urge you to wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; stay at home, especially if you have a weakened immune system or chronic health issues like COPD, high blood pressure and diabetes; stay 6 feet away from other people; cover your coughs and sneezes; and sanitize frequently-used surfaces often.
One only need look at the situation in Dougherty County on March 17 to see how COVID-19 spreads like wildfire after people get too close to each other. The National Guard has been called in to help Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, which is overwhelmed with cases.
The most important thing each of us can do right now is to keep our distance from each other. If we do that, according to Clayton County Board of Health, CDC, and World Health Organization guidelines, we can starve the virus of its host: our lungs. Changing our behavior for a few weeks or months will buy doctors and scientists precious time to develop a treatment. It also will save lives, possibly your own or that of a loved one.
