Farm stand public hearing, window-boarding permits, ditching old police gear top Forest Park council agenda

FOREST PARK—The Forest Park Police Department looks set to get a lot of upgraded technology, citizens will get a chance to sound off on a proposed zoning change that would regulate farm stands in residential areas and the city is ready to crack down on boarded-up houses at Monday night's City Council meeting.
The proposed farm stand zoning change comes after the city shut down the Little Ones Learning Center farm stand last year. The daycare was selling produce that it had grown, along with produce from nearby farms, and parking became an issue.
The proposed ordinance lists the purpose of a farm stand, defines what a farm stand means, and lists several regulations.
"Agricultural product" means "fruits, vegetables and field crops but shall exclude livestock and livestock products." In other words, it's OK to sell tomatoes but not goat cheese, which would, for example, prohibit Decimal Farm in Conley from selling its wares in Forest Park as it does at the Carter Center Farmers Market in Atlanta.
"Farm stand" is defined as "a direct marketing operation without a permanent structure and only offering on farm produced and locally produced agricultural products." By "locally produced," the ordinance means "within a 50-mile radius of the farm stand premises or produce acquired from any food distribution organization run in the state of Georgia dedicated to procuring produce from sustainable family farms." That would allow Atlanta Harvest in Jonesboro to sell its produce in Forest Park.
It also would allow "agricultural products grown in a farm or garden on the same premises on which said produce is sold at a farm stand." Theoretically, that would allow backyard gardeners to sell their wares in their front yards. However, the seller would be required to have "at least 2 parking spaces for each 200 feet of selling and display area" and would not be allowed "within 5,280 feet [one mile] of another lot or lots containing an existing farm stand." That means that, for example, either Little Ones Learning Center or Eagles Nest Christian could have a farm stand but not both, because they're two-tenths of a mile apart. Similarly, either Little Ones or Lollipop Kids could have a farm stand, but not both, even though they're in different neighborhoods, because they are less than a mile apart as the crow flies.
In addition, farm stands would have to comply with city signage regulations, not obstruct sidewalks, and "maintain complete records indicating where all locally produced agricultural products are obtained for a period of one year and make such records available to the City upon request."
State Rep. Valencia Stovall, who has backed Little Ones Learning Center's efforts at running a farm stand for educational purposes, said she has read the ordinance and hopes that it will pass "as a beginning start for allowing the farm stand to operate along with other early learning centers which wish to do so."
Stovall added, "I don’t think it should have had a limit on the one-mile radius because a lot of early learning centers are less than one mile apart. It [the ordinance] should have stated 'for educational purposes.'"
Mayor Angelyne Butler said, "I have always supported Little Ones Learning Center and their farm stand. I am pleased both sides were able to amicably work together towards a reciprocal resolution. It's a new day in Forest Park!"
Also on the agenda is a request to surplus a long list of items from the Forest Park Police Department, including 35 Panasonic CF-31 ToughBook laptops, other desktops and ThinkPads, dead printers, old servers and tape backups and obsolete phones and network gear.
Other items the police department is surplusing include 58 chairs, an old loveseat, a firearms training simulator, 27 in-car computer stands, several old heaters and televisions, old desks and filing cabinets, and old sinks and steel bunks from the jail.
The city also will consider an ordinance that would require property owners to apply for permits to board up windows, doors and other building openings every 30 days. The ordinance is meant to cut down on property owners who leave houses boarded up for months or years at a time.
In the case of a wayward baseball or other temporary mishap, the ordinance would give homeowners up to 10 days in an emergency before requiring a permit.
Monday's work session, which will include presentations by A&M Wrecker Service and Falcon Design, which is seeking a consulting contract with the city on erosion, runoff and tree preservation, starts at 6 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 745 Forest Pkwy. Also scheduled is the interim city manager's report from Police Chief Nathaniel Clark.
The regular meeting, during which the farm stand zoning hearing and the regular public comment period will be held, starts at 7 p.m. Residents who wish to speak should sign the book outside the entrance to chambers well before the meeting starts.
Watch Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasting's profile on Little Ones Learning Center's garden: https://youtu.be/yhXXxzMuV7s
