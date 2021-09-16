COLLEGE PARK — Clayton County police are investigating an accident that left one driver dead and another in critical condition.
The accident happened at 9:08 a.m. Sept. 16 on Riverdale Road and Flat Shoals Road in College Park.
According to police, the deceased driver was heading north on Riverale Road when they encountered traffic. As a result, the driver locked their brakes causing the car to spin into the southbound lanes on Riverdale Road.
The vehicle was hit by another driver traveling south, leaving them in critical condition.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
