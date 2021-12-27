JONESBORO — A fatal motorcycle accident shut down a portion Interstate 75 south for several hours near the Old Dixie Road exit ramp on Sunday.
Four cyclists were involved in the accident that left two dead and another in critical but stable condition, according to Clayton County police.
A fourth rider was examined by Emergency Medical Services at the scene with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said accident is under investigation and that motorcyclists names are not being released at this time.
