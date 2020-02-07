FOREST PARK — A fatal three-vehicle crash in front of City Hall on Forest Parkway scattered debris for more than a block and shut down traffic in both directions for hours Friday night.
Witnesses say a Corvette was speeding on Forest Parkway, tried to go between cars, then lost control. The Corvette spun and hit a small brown compact car and "exploded" parts and debris for more than a block and next to the railroad tracks. The driver of the Corvette was thrown across Lake Drive and landed in the street in front of the Recreation Center. A green SUV traveling west on Forest Parkway struck what was left of the Corvette. The driver of the green SUV said his knee was injured in the collision.
As of 10 p.m., a large contingent of police officers, firefighters and Georgia State Patrol troopers were working the scene of the accident, which witnesses say happened sometime between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Forest Park Police would only confirm that this has been a "fatal accident" and would not confirm the number of fatalities on scene. FPPD spokesman Lt. James Delk said Forest Parkway would remain closed for several hours and that the Georgia State Patrol had taken over the investigation. The New was unable to reach a GSP spokesperson for comment.
Troopers with flashlights could be seen peering into and under vehicles and spray-painting marks on the road.
Carlos Orozco, who witnessed the accident, said a Corvett was traveling "80 or 90 miles an hour" east on Forest Parkway, then tried to cut between two cars.
"He drove in the middle of two cars, between us, and then he lost control," Orozco said. "He went over the median spun one time and as soon as he spun he hit the car head-on and as soon as it happened, it exploded. I'm assuming it exploded because that's what's left of it. The Corvette driver got ejected a couple of hundred feet away."
Orozco and several other drivers stopped to render aid, broke the rear window of a small brown car and rescued a baby from the back seat. "No scratches or nothing, the baby was fine. It was a little girl. We gave it to the fire department."
Witnesses say two people leaving the Rec Center lifted a piece of an automobile off the man. At least one person reportedly was waiting to be transported by helicopter but it was not clear whether a helicopter that circled the scene several times had landed or picked up anyone.
A woman who was interpreting from Spanish for the driver of the green SUV said, "He heard the crash, then he heard the vehicle rolling or spinning and parts flying. It was still sitting there where it is, then he hit it....He said he saw the other (brown) car after he got out of his car."
Numerous public safety vehicles from Forest Park Police and Forest Park Fire Department responded to the accident.
Check back for more details as they become available.
