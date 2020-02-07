COLLEGE PARK—The College Park Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies are asking for the public's help to identify a serial robbery suspect in seven Family Dollar robberies in the past month.
Although none of the stores on the list is in College Park, the FBI believes the suspect has hit these Family Dollar stores around metro Atlanta:
• Jan. 9: 3460 E. Ponce De Leon Ave., Scottdale
• Jan. 16: 3201 Tucker Norcross Road, Tucker
• Jan. 21: 5404 Covington Highway, Decatur
• Jan. 22: 3412 Clairmont Road, Brookhaven
• Jan. 23: 1616 Virginia Ave., Atlanta
• Jan. 31: 6871 Main St., Lithonia
• Feb. 2: 1125 N. Indian Creek Drive, Lithonia
The suspect is described as 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He typically wears a dark-color hooded sweatshirt under a dark-color puffy jacket, dark pants and tan Timberland-style boots.
During the robberies, the suspect, armed with a handgun, orders employees to open the safe, then takes the money.
Other agencies looking for the suspect include the DeKalb County, Brookhaven, Lithonia and Clarkston Police Departments.
Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.