JONESBORO — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting a search of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s office.

FBI Public Affairs Specialist Kevin Rowson confirmed the bureau is "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at that location."

"I cannot add anything further," he said.

It’s unclear what the FBI is looking for or what they are investigating.

Stay tuned as this story is developing.

