The FBI said a "security incident" occurred Thursday morning at the agency's field office in Chicago.
"The FBI Chicago facility remains secure, and there are no reported injuries or known threats to the public at this time," FBI spokesperson Siobhan Johnson told CNN, referring further questions to the Federal Protective Service, which is a Homeland Security agency that supports federal facilities.
The bureau did not provide information on a possible motive, but a federal law enforcement source told CNN the incident involved someone who tried to scale the security fencing.
That person is in custody and the FBI is investigating, the source said.
CNN's Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.
