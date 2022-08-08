FBI executes search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago in document investigation

The FBI executed a search warrant on August 8 at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The FBI executed a search warrant Monday at Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought there, three people familiar with the situation told CNN.

The former President confirmed that FBI agents were at Mar-a-Lago and said “they even broke into my safe.” He was at Trump Tower in New York when the search warrant was executed in Florida, a person familiar told CNN.

CNN’s Dana Bash, Zachary Cohen, Jeremy Diamond, Shawna Mizelle and Megan Trimble contributed to this report.

