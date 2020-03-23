ATLANTA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Atlanta office is offering a $10,000 reward for the apprehension of a serial armed robber they suspect hit nearly a dozen dollar stores, including in College Park and Jonesboro, and "has escalated to violence."
The FBI says the suspect has robbed four stores this month, firing shots at a Family Dollar employee in Lawrenceville on March 10. The employee was not hit.
The same suspect is wanted in the robberies of a Jonesboro Family Dollar at 2335 Georgia Ga. Highway 138 East on March 11, as well as these stores around metro Atlanta:
- March 1: Dollar General, 1291 Columbia Drive, Decatur
- March 5: Family Dollar, 3824 Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs
- March 10: Family Dollar, 249 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville
Previous stores the suspect allegedly hit include:
- Jan. 9: 3260 Ponce de Leon Ave., Scottdale
- Jan. 16: 3201 Tucker Norcross Road, Tucker
- Jan. 21: 5404 Covington Highway, Decatur
- Jan. 22: 3412 Clairmont Road, Brookhaven
- Jan. 23: 1616 Virginia Ave., Atlanta
- Jan. 31: 6871 Main St., Lithonia
- Feb. 2: 1125 N. Indian Creek Drive, Lithonia
The suspect is described as 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He usually wears a dark hooded sweatshirt under a dark puffy jacket, dark pants, and tan Timberland-style boots.
Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477 (TIPS).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.