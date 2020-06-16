JONESBORO — The Federal Bureau of Investigation remains silent as to reasons for the search of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on June 10.
FBI Public Affairs Specialist Kevin Rowson would only confirm the bureau conducted “court authorized law enforcement activity.”
“I cannot add anything further,” he said.
The sheriff’s office has also remained silent.
The “activity” happened just one day after Sheriff Victor Hill ran unopposed in the primary elections, ensuring another four-year term as sheriff.
Fox 5 Atlanta has reported that the FBI investigation involves “excessive force complaints dealing specifically with a Butts County businessman being placed in a restraint chair.”
Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said he was questioned by FBI after members of Hill’s SWAT team came to Butts County with “long rifles and heavy armory looking for a businessman who was haven a civil dispute with one of Hill’s deputies,” the station reported.
Long said he told Clayton County to leave.
“I believe it was overkill for a misdemeanor warrant,” Long said.
