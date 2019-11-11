ATLANTA — A federal grand jury has returned a 12-count criminal indictment against a former Clayton County Police Department officer and three others, alleging they lied on loan applications for luxury cars, used straw buyers to purchase the vehicles, promised to pay the notes, subleased the cars to other people, then defaulted on the notes.
Andre Jackson entered a plea of not guilty on Oct. 21 and is free on $10,000 bond with special conditions. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in federal magistrate court Nov. 12 in Courtroom 1875.
According to the 11-page indictment filed Oct. 15, Jackson, who in 2015 was a Clayton County Police Department officer, was listed as the registered agent for Alot Frontier Group LLC and A.R.C. Financial Group Inc., Jackson, along with Brian Guyton of Intercontinental Motoring LLC and Alliance Trucking, "and other conspirators contracted and otherwise arranged for the purchase of high-end cars in the Northern District of Georgia, Southern District of Texas, and elsewhere for the purpose of reselling or subleasing the cars to third parties."
The indictment alleges they did so by recruiting straw purchasers "to apply for car loans to purchase high-end cars in exchange for cash payments." While he was with CCPD, according to the indictment, Jackson "used his position...to recruit police department employees and other individuals in the community. Andre Jackson told prospective 'straw purchasers' that the car subleasing program was legitimate and would increase their credit score.'" He and others allegedly did so by "fraudulently list(ing) and caus(ing) others to fraudulently list employment with Alot Financial Group, LLC (CEO, $102,000 annual salary) and ARC Financial Group, Inc. (CEO, $425,000 annual salary) in car loan applications."
In addition, the indictment claims, Jackson and three others "knowingly and falsely executed and caused others to falsely execute sales agreements and loan financing documents which certified to the lenders that the loan applicant would not sell, rent, lease or transfer any interest in the vehicle without the lender's written permission."
Jackson allegedly was involved in the following transactions:
• On April 24, 2015, wire fraud in the amount of $88,187 from United BMW of Roswell, Ga. for a 2015 BMW 650I, with VIN ending in 9996;
• On April 30, 2015, wire fraud in the amount of $62,727.09 from Carey Paul Honda of Snellville, Ga. for a 2014 Audi S7, with VIN ending in 8780;
• On Oct. 1, 2015, wire fraud in the amount of $52,740 from Georgia Luxury Cars of Marietta, Ga. for a 2010 Porsche Panamera, with VIN ending in 1805;
• On March 18, 2016, bank fraud in the amount of $89,959.08 from the Bank of America for a 2016 Dodge Charger SRT, with VIN ending in 9702;
• On March 19, 2016, bank fraud in the amount of $162,795.50 from BMW Bank of North America for a 2016 BMW I8, with VIN ending in 5058;
• On March 21, 2016, wire fraud in the amount of $37,320 from Team One Motorcars of Doraville, Ga. for a 2015 Mercedes C300, with VIN ending in 9547;
• On March 23, 2016, bank fraud in the amount of $80,799 from American National Bank for a 2015 Mercedes S550, with VIN ending in 8606;
• On April 5, 2016, bank fraud in the amount of $68,758 from Associated Credit Union for a 2014 Mercedes S550, with VIN ending in 5421;
• On July 11, 2016, bank fraud in the amount of $106,295.44 from BMW Bank of North America for a 2016 BMW 740I, with VIN ending in 9976;
• On July 11, 2016, bank fraud in the amount of $127,129.49 from BMW Bank of North America for a 2-14 Mercedes S63, with VIN ending in 0896.
Codefendants named in the indictment include:
• Bryan Guyton, of Intercontinental Motoring LLC and Alliance Trucking;
• Barbara White, about whom no other information was given in the indictment, other than that she allegedly "fraudulently listed and caused others to fraudulently list employment with ARC Financial Group (Regional Director, $14,443.87 monthly salary) and Clayton County Public School (Principal, $160,000 annual salary) in car loan applications."
• Jennifer Jackson, who is listed on the federal court's additional conditions of release as Jackson's wife, and who the Georgia Secretary of State's corporate filings "listed as the CEO, CFO, and Secretary for World Medical Inc."
Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts told the News that Jackson was a captain when Roberts became chief, and that "He resigned without notice as a result of a federal investigation related to possible stolen automobiles." The News has contacted Clayton County Human Resources to confirm whether White had worked for the county but has not received confirmation as of press time.