ROME—The last member of a crew that broke into gun shops, stole firearms and sold them to convicted felons has been found guilty by a federal jury.
Demontra Sharod Lucear, 29, of Atlanta was convicted of conspiring to steal guns from federally licensed firearms dealers and possession of stolen firearms. Lucear's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. before U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia said Lucear and six others were charged with conspiring to burglarize 10 gun shops in Georgia and Alabama between October and November 2015. A federal grand jury indicted them on March 22, 2016.
According to the indictment, the crew targeted stores in Macon, LaGrange, Athens, Monroe, Tallapoosa, Thomson, Warner Robins, Dalton and Heflin, Ala. They broke into eight of the shops at night, "either by driving a stolen car through the storefront or using bolt cutters and a window punch to break into the businesses," then sold the stolen guns to "prohibited persons."
People who buy guns from a federally-licensed firearms dealer must fill out a form and pass an FBI background check before the dealer can sell them the firearm. Reasons why someone might fail the background check include being a fugitive from justice, any prison sentence over one year, any state misdemeanor punishable by more than two years, illegal use or possession of a controlled substance, being declared incompetent or involuntarily committed to a mental institution, being in the U.S. illegally, dishonorable discharge from the military, having a protective order after a judge's hearing, misdemeanor family violence convictions or indictment for a crime punishable by over one year.
The crew stole 132 firearms, several of which have been recovered during criminal arrests. That's more than 30 percent of the 429 firearms the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recorded stolen in 39 burglaries of federally-licensed firearms dealers (FFLs) across Georgia in 2015. Alabama saw 152 firearms stolen in 13 FFL burglaries that same year.
A stolen firearm may not turn up for several years and may turn up in another state as it's passed from person to person. In Georgia, 15,190 firearms were recovered and traced in 2017 alone. Most recovered from Georgia crime scenes had been missing an average of 7.79 years. Nationally, the average time-to-crime rate is 9.3 years.
"Anyone who steals guns does so for one purpose," said ATF Special Agent in Charge Arthur Peralta. "They steal guns to use them in a violent criminal act. These seven individuals did not consider the harm they would cause by putting these guns on the street."
Lucear’s co-defendants previously pleaded guilty:
• Eric Jerome Moore, 24, pleaded guilty on July 18, 2016 to theft of firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Federal inmate records show he was released May 24.
• Jakeisia Miller pleaded guilty on June 24, 2016 to conspiracy to steal firearms.
• Dillon James Leborgne pleaded guilty on July 25, 2016 to conspiracy to steal firearms, and theft of firearms, from a federally licensed firearms dealer.
• Jacquez Miller pleaded guilty on Aug. 1, 2016 to theft of firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer. Federal inmate records show he was released July 27, 2018.
• Jameel Yusuff Drinkard pleaded guilty on Nov. 14, 2016 to conspiracy to steal firearms, and theft of firearms, from a federally licensed firearms dealer, and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Federal inmate records show Drinkard is incarcerated at FCI Estill in South Carolina until March 26, 2024.
• Terry Eugene Brown pled guilty on Nov. 17, 2016 to conspiracy to steal firearms, and three counts of theft of firearms, from a federally licensed firearms dealer.
"Burglarizing gun stores and trafficking those stolen guns to convicted felons and other prohibited persons presents a serious threat to our community," said U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak. "Thanks to our federal, multi-state, and local law enforcement partners, Lucear and his co-defendants are off the streets and can no longer continue their criminal enterprise."
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the case with help from the Clayton County Police Department, as well as the Tallapoosa, Dalton, Monroe, Thomson, Athens-Clarke County, Warner Robbins , Lagrange and Pearl, Ms. Police Departments and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Keen is prosecuting the case.