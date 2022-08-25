JONESBORO — A number of Clayton County families may be eligible to take part in a federal program designed to help reduce the cost of internet bills.
The Affordable Connectivity Program provides eligible households up to $30 month toward internet bills as well as a one-time discounts of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop or tablet.
All households with a child who was approved to receive free or reduced price school meals under the National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program, within the last 12 months, including children who attend schools participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CCPS is a Community Eligibility Provision school district), are eligible for ACP benefits. Households are also independently eligible if (1) their income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level ($55,500 for a family of four); or (2) a member of the household participates in certain other Federal benefit programs—including, among others, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), Medicaid, and Federal Public Housing Assistance.
Families can check their eligibility, sign up, and find fully covered plans at GetInternet.gov (mobile-accessible and available in Spanish) or by calling 877-384-2575.
