A Seattle-area man allegedly called a Buffalo Tops supermarket location twice this week, saying "he would make the news if he shot and killed all of the Black people in the store" including women, children and babies, and later referenced a "race war," according to federal prosecutors.

Joey George, 37, is charged with two counts of making interstate threats, including calls to a Tops supermarket in Buffalo not far from the Tops location where 10 people were killed in a racist attack in May.

