Felicia Franklin announces candidacy for Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chair

Felicia Franklin

Clayton County District 3 Commissioner Felicia Franklin announced her candidacy for County Commission Chair Wednesday, July 5.

"It is an incredible privilege to serve the entire county and work towards its progress and prosperity," she said in her announcement. "I firmly believe that Clayton County has immense potential, and as chairwoman, I am committed to harnessing that potential to create a brighter future for all residents."

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.