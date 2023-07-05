Felicia Franklin announces candidacy for Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chair

Clayton County District 3 Commissioner Felicia Franklin announced her candidacy for County Commission Chair Wednesday, July 5.
"It is an incredible privilege to serve the entire county and work towards its progress and prosperity," she said in her announcement. "I firmly believe that Clayton County has immense potential, and as chairwoman, I am committed to harnessing that potential to create a brighter future for all residents."
She added that her decision "is driven by a deep-rooted desire to bring positive change to Clayton County as a whole. I understand the challenges and aspirations of our diverse communities, and I am dedicated to ensuring that every corner of the county thrives."
In her announcement she outlined her priorities:
— Inclusive Economic Growth: "I will prioritize economic development initiatives that benefit all residents, promoting job opportunities, supporting local businesses, and attracting investments that uplift the entire county," she said.
— Quality Education: "I am committed to working closely with the Clayton County School System to improve educational outcomes for our students," she said. "By fostering innovation, providing necessary resources, and strengthening partnerships between schools and the community, we can create a pathway to success for every child."
— Efficient Transportation: "I will champion the enhancement of our transportation infrastructure, ensuring convenient access to reliable transit options for all residents," she said. "By collaborating with relevant stakeholders, such as the Georgia Department of Transportation and MARTA, we can improve connectivity and mobility throughout Clayton County."
— Safe and Vibrant Communities: "Public safety is a top priority for me," she said. "I will work closely with law enforcement agencies, community organizations, and residents to implement effective strategies that promote safety, reduce crime, and enhance the overall well-being of our communities.
— Transparent and Responsive Governance: "I strongly believe in the importance of transparency and open communication in governance," she said. "I will actively engage with residents, fostering a culture of inclusion and ensuring that your voices are heard and considered in decision-making processes."
Franklin was first elected to the Clayton County Board of Commissioners in 2016.
Current Commission Chair Jeffrey E. Turner was first elected in 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.