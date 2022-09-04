FEMA director says it's too early to say when Jackson, Mississippi, residents will have clean running water

Jim Craig of the Mississippi State Department of Health, left, leads FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, center; Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, right; and Gov. Tate Reeves, rear, as they walk past basins at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility in Ridgeland on August 31.

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Thousands of residents in Mississippi's capital have gone days without enough water to flush their toilets. Nor enough water to fight fires. Or even enough clean running water to safely brush their teeth.

While significant progress has been made in restoring water pressure after a major failure at a water treatment plant last week, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Sunday that it is still too soon to say when all Jackson residents will have safe, running drinking water.

Recommended for you

CNN's Tina Burnside contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.