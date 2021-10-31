Nine firefighters and two civilians were injured after a two-alarm fire broke out Saturday at a six-story building in the Bronx, according to the New York City Fire Department.
The FDNY said it received a call about the fire at the multiple unit, residential building shortly before 3 p.m. Twenty-five units responded to the scene, including more than 100 firefighters and EMS members. The fire was under control by around 4:15 p.m.
Nine firefighters were transported with minor injuries to North Central Bronx Hospital, according to FDNY. The two injured civilians refused medical attention, authorities said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire officials said.
