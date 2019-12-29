FOREST PARK—A fire at 5405 Ash Street in Forest Park seriously damaged a house Sunday. Sources tell the News that no injuries were reported.
Forest Park Police and Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services, along with a Community Emergency Response Team tent, were in the parking lot of the Ash Street Baptist Church across the street.
FPPD spokesperson Sgt. Kelli Flanigan told the News the area was not a crime scene “at this time” but that three FPPD patrol units were sent to handle traffic on the two-lane artery.
Yellow caution tape marked off the area around the house. A man wearing a bright yellow shirt marked “K-9 TEAM” was on the scene at noon and traffic was clear.
Clayton County tax records show the owner is Cung Nguyen.
The News is waiting for more information from FPFES and will update soon .