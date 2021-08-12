JONESBORO — The Clayton County District Attorney’s Office held its first felony jury trial in the Superior Court of Clayton County since the Supreme Court of Georgia suspended jury trials at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Aug. 2, the DA’s office began the prosecution of State v. Michael Anthony McKellar. On Aug. 10, a 12-person jury found McKellar guilty of aggravated child molestation (two counts), aggravated sodomy (two counts), child molestation and incest stemming from a pattern of sexual assaults of his stepdaughter spanning over three years.

McKellar was sentenced by Judge Aaron Mason to life in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender in the event he is paroled.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Hawkins, who leads the office’s newly-formed Major Case Unit, and Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Perez-Espejo, who leads the office’s Crimes Against Women and Children Unit. Investigator Geoff Holtzclaw, Victim Assistance Program Manager Keñya Shepherd, and Victim Advocate Lisa Greene from the District Attorney’s Office also played a crucial role in the prosecution of the case, which involved multiple victims and witnesses from across the country.

“I am so grateful to my staff, the victims, and, most importantly, the citizens of Clayton County for bearing with us as we navigated our way through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said District Attorney, Tasha Mosley. “While the courtroom and procedures looked different with the enhanced health and safety protocols, I am proud of my entire team for persevering and securing a conviction, not just for the sake of the child victims in this case, but for the safety of the citizens of Clayton County. I would also like to thank all of the citizens that did their civic duty and responded to the jury summons as there can be no justice without jurors.”