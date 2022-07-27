The first mission to return samples from another planet will touch down on Earth in 2033, according to NASA and European Space Agency officials. The Perseverance rover is currently collecting the samples on Mars.

As Perseverance investigates the site of an ancient lake that existed billions of years ago, it's collecting rocks and soil. This material is of interest because it could contain evidence of past microscopic organisms that would reveal whether life ever existed on Mars. Scientists will have the chance to use some of the most sophisticated instruments around the world to study these precious samples.

